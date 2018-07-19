Collector puts scores of cars on auction at Concours SA

The announcement that there will be an international Coys of London auction at the Concours SA in August is exciting, but even more thrilling is the fact the auction will include 75 cars from the collection of well-known collector Wayne Plit.

The auction will be held at The Shed at Steyn City on Saturday, August 11, during the three-day Concours SA at the estate.

"This will be the first time in SA that an international classic car auction will be hosted," Concours SA co-organiser Greg Marucchi said.

The amazing collection of cars being put up for auction by Johannesburg-based Plit represents just a small portion of his collection that began in the late 1980s, starting with a 1964 Lancia Flavia coupe and followed by a Ford Escort RS 2000.

"My first car was a 1972 Volkswagen Beetle, which I took over from my father in 1981 [and that] already had about 500,000km on the clock," says Plit. "And I rebuilt that old boxer Beetle engine many times. So that’s where my passion began.

"You could say the 1964 Lancia Flavia Pininfarina coupe was my first bona fide classic. The Ford Escort RS 2000 that came next was followed by a BMW 333i, and after that well, with the success of my business ventures, I was able to accelerate my investment into classic and collectable cars.