Africa needs own crash test programme

Hyundai is calling on Africa and Middle East governments to support local or regional New Car Assessment Programmes (NCAP), with consumers currently comparing results from Europe or the US when making buying decisions.

The company’s head of operations for Africa and the Middle East, Mike Song, says consumers increasingly consider NCAP ratings when choosing a new car. However, he warns that buyers can be misled if they live outside the market where testing takes place.

"NCAP stars are like horsepower or fuel economy — they are a scientific measurement that people can use to compare models," says Song.