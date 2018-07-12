Vettel strikes gold at Silverstone

The Mercedes-AMG F1 team was understandably keen to remedy the misfortunes of Austria at the British Grand Prix this past weekend. Lewis Hamilton managed to place his Mercedes on pole in front of his home crowd ahead of the two Ferraris of Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen who, to be honest, now have the best car on the grid. Everything seems to be coming together rather well for the Scuderia team as evidenced by the pace of the cars at the Silverstone circuit.

On raceday, Vettel managed to get a clean start and get a jump on Hamilton, who was also overtaken by his teammate Valtteri Bottas, while Raikkonen also tried to squeeze through, but ended up touching with Hamilton who then spun into the first corner. Raikkonen was handed a 10-second penalty by the race stewards for causing the accident. Nonetheless, he showed some great sportsmanship and later apologised to Hamilton for the incident.

This meant that Hamilton had to work his way through the grid from the back to eventually finish second behind Vettel, while Raikkonen came third.

Hamilton did not participate in the post-race interviews, which saw a flurry of criticism levelled at him from many quarters. However, in his defence he mentioned that he was both mentally and physically exhausted following a rather tough race.

"I lost nearly three kilogrammes to get back to the top today for you and my team. I barely had any energy at the end to stand, let alone talk," said Hamilton on social media. "If you can’t understand and appreciate that then I fully understand. However it was nothing to do with anger, literally just exhausted both physically and emotionally," he added. "Thanks to everyone for the incredible support this weekend, we win and lose together. Onwards and upwards."

Vettel has extended his championship lead to 171 points, while Hamilton is on 163 and Raikkonen is on 116 going into the German Grand Prix on July 22 at the Hockenheimring.

We owe Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas and our readers an apology. Last week we ran a headline saying "Bottas, Hamilton let down the team" in reference to their failure to finish the Austrian Grand Prix. As was pointed out to us, both drivers retired due to mechanical maladies, not through any fault of their own. We apologise unreservedly for the error.