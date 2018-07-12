Name change to offer more independence

Volkswagen Truck and Bus recently revealed that the organisation will be renamed Traton Group.

The company says this new branding is another milestone on its way to increasing independence further and towards capital market readiness.

"The new name Traton is a major milestone on our road to becoming a global champion of the transportation industry," says Andreas Renschler, CEO of Volkswagen Truck and Bus Group and member of the board of management of Volkswagen.

"Since our foundation, we have grown together faster than expected. Traton provides us with more independence.

"It will further strengthen our group’s joint identity and uniqueness. The new name will also foster our visibility as the leading group for innovative transportation solutions. It will increase our attractiveness for new talents and capital markets."

The company says that the new name stands for a young operation designed for and born in a new era of transportation:

TRAnsformation of the ecosystem transport is its mission.

TRAnsportation is the firm’s and its customers’ passion.

TONnage is what its customers are moving around the world, every day.

TRAdition of its brands is what is grounding it.

Always "ON" is the ultimate goal of its customers and its attitude to make everything possible for them.

The brands that now fall under the Traton umbrella include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus and Rio, all of which will retain their own identities. The official name change is expected to be effective by quarter three 2018.

Hans-Dieter Pötsch, head of Volkswagen and Volkswagen Truck and Bus’ supervisory boards, says: "The supervisory board fully supports the move towards a unique identity."

At this stage it looks like an administrative move but after the name has been formally adopted then more information on how it plans to proceed could be forthcoming.

A Scania spokesperson says there are no immediate changes expected for the local operation, while MAN Truck and Bus did not respond to questions.