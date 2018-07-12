Mercedes-Benz introduces the X-Class as the first bakkie of its kind

The all-new Mercedes-Benz X-Class – the first bakkie from a premium manufacturer – has finally arrived in SA. This high-quality bakkie with passenger-car-like characteristics and comfort features is poised to be the first of its kind.

“There has never been a more perfect time for Mercedes-Benz Vans to enter the bakkie segment in South Africa,” said Nadia Trimmel, head of Mercedes-Benz Vans southern Africa. “But in true Mercedes-Benz fashion, we are opening this segment to a new customer group that wants a robust bakkie with refined sophistication and unparalleled driving comfort.

“This is the first bakkie to convincingly combine the versatility of a double-cab with the luxury of a passenger car. The X-Class is robust with exceptional load capacity and off-road capability, yet it's also aesthetically pleasing, dynamic to drive, comfortable and safe.”

The X-Class range has two design and equipment lines for different lifestyles and working environments. The X-Class Progressive is aimed at consumers who need a rugged bakkie with extra styling and comfort functions, while also being a comfortable yet prestigious vehicle for private or dual use.

The X-Class Power is the high-end line, aimed at customers for whom styling, performance and comfort are paramount. As a lifestyle vehicle beyond the mainstream, it is suitable for urban environments as well as for sports and leisure activities off the beaten track. Its design and high level of equipment reflect an independent and individualistic lifestyle.

Exhilarating performance

The exceptional bakkie offers two powerful and efficient four-cylinder engines to deliver spirited performance. The high-torque common-rail diesel drive system with a displacement of 2.3l is available with a choice of two power outputs.

In the Mercedes-Benz X 220 d, the engine generates 120kW and in the X 250 d no less than 140kW. Both engines are characterised by quiet, low-vibration running and excellent power delivery coupled with low-consumption figures.

The twin-turbo engine comes with one high-pressure and one low-pressure turbocharger set in series to ensure immediate response times, unmatched pulling power and strong acceleration.

Six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic transmission

The X 220 d is available in rear-wheel drive, while the X 250 d is offered in rear-wheel drive or with "engageable" all-wheel drive, with low range. Power is transferred via a six-speed manual transmission.

Its special feature is the wide transmission spacing, with a short first gear for maximum torque and a long sixth gear to keep rev speeds down.

This design makes allowance for typical situations such as hill starts with a horse or boat trailer in tow and long-distance comfort on motorways. A seven-speed automatic transmission is available for the 140kW, X 250 d and X 250 d 4MATIC models.