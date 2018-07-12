Mercedes-Benz introduces the X-Class as the first bakkie of its kind
From safety to speed: all you need to know about the newly launched Mercedes-Benz X-Class
The all-new Mercedes-Benz X-Class – the first bakkie from a premium manufacturer – has finally arrived in SA. This high-quality bakkie with passenger-car-like characteristics and comfort features is poised to be the first of its kind.
“There has never been a more perfect time for Mercedes-Benz Vans to enter the bakkie segment in South Africa,” said Nadia Trimmel, head of Mercedes-Benz Vans southern Africa. “But in true Mercedes-Benz fashion, we are opening this segment to a new customer group that wants a robust bakkie with refined sophistication and unparalleled driving comfort.
“This is the first bakkie to convincingly combine the versatility of a double-cab with the luxury of a passenger car. The X-Class is robust with exceptional load capacity and off-road capability, yet it's also aesthetically pleasing, dynamic to drive, comfortable and safe.”
The X-Class range has two design and equipment lines for different lifestyles and working environments. The X-Class Progressive is aimed at consumers who need a rugged bakkie with extra styling and comfort functions, while also being a comfortable yet prestigious vehicle for private or dual use.
The X-Class Power is the high-end line, aimed at customers for whom styling, performance and comfort are paramount. As a lifestyle vehicle beyond the mainstream, it is suitable for urban environments as well as for sports and leisure activities off the beaten track. Its design and high level of equipment reflect an independent and individualistic lifestyle.
Exhilarating performance
The exceptional bakkie offers two powerful and efficient four-cylinder engines to deliver spirited performance. The high-torque common-rail diesel drive system with a displacement of 2.3l is available with a choice of two power outputs.
In the Mercedes-Benz X 220 d, the engine generates 120kW and in the X 250 d no less than 140kW. Both engines are characterised by quiet, low-vibration running and excellent power delivery coupled with low-consumption figures.
The twin-turbo engine comes with one high-pressure and one low-pressure turbocharger set in series to ensure immediate response times, unmatched pulling power and strong acceleration.
Six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic transmission
The X 220 d is available in rear-wheel drive, while the X 250 d is offered in rear-wheel drive or with "engageable" all-wheel drive, with low range. Power is transferred via a six-speed manual transmission.
Its special feature is the wide transmission spacing, with a short first gear for maximum torque and a long sixth gear to keep rev speeds down.
This design makes allowance for typical situations such as hill starts with a horse or boat trailer in tow and long-distance comfort on motorways. A seven-speed automatic transmission is available for the 140kW, X 250 d and X 250 d 4MATIC models.
Dynamic and comfortable driving enjoyment
The X-Class is the first bakkie to deliver top performance both off and on the road. The wide track, long wheelbase and comfortable spring and damping tuning typical of Mercedes open up a new world of driving enjoyment and driving dynamics on the road – without resulting in compromises when offroad.
Coil springs are used both at the front and the rear. The front wheels are guided by double triangle wishbones. At the back, a multi-link solid axle with good articulation capability is well suited to transporting heavy loads. This combination ensures that the suspension is comfortable and the handling is safe given any permitted load condition.
With 1,632mm at the front and 1,625mm at the back, the X-Class has a wider track than most in its segment. This provides the ideal prerequisites for optimum driving stability and higher cornering speeds. At 3,150mm, the wheelbase is also longer than that of many other bakkies. This reduces vibration during the journey and delivers smooth and reliable straight-running stability.
Comfort suspension with front independent wheel suspension and rear multi-link solid axle
A robust ladder-type frame with closed longitudinal profiles and cross-members provides the basis for transporting heavy loads and handling tough off-road terrain. The comfort suspension is designed in such a way that it achieves a high level of driving dynamics and ride comfort on the road, while delivering maximum off-road capability.
Disc brakes all round as standard for short braking distances
When it comes to the highly effective braking system, Mercedes-Benz is the only manufacturer in the segment to opt for large disc brakes on both axles as standard. The front axle has internally vented brake discs with a diameter of 32cm.
The internally vented brake discs on the rear axle have a diameter of 30.8cm. They ensure short braking distances, good response times and high thermal capacity.
As with all Mercedes-Benz vehicles, various control systems for driving dynamics form part of the standard equipment, thus boosting safety and ride comfort.
Commanding infotainment
The Comand Online multimedia system offers concert-hall acoustics, intelligent navigation and intuitive communications. A fast hard-disk navigation with high-quality 3D-view map display takes into account live traffic information so you can avoid traffic jams and reduce travel time.
An engaging media display, an internet browser, an integral 80GB hard disk and a DVD player are also included in the host of equipment. In addition to innovative operation of the ergonomic touchpad with controller, the multimedia system can also be operated using voice control via Linguatronic.
Comprehensive range of safety equipment
The X-Class comes with a comprehensive array of comfort and safety equipment.
Its solid car body with a high-strength passenger cell and a structure with a front and rear that can absorb energy through well-aimed deformation. It’s equipped with the standard seven airbags and the i-Size attachment system for two child seats for passive safety. With Active Brake Assist and Lane Keeping Assist, driver assistance systems increase safety and comfort.
Optional packages and accessories
The Mercedes-Benz X-Class offers line-specific packages, including the Parking Package (Parktronic and a 360 degree camera); Comfort Package (driver and co-driver lumbar support, electrically adjustable seats for the driver and co-driver, Artico/Dinamica seat covers, Thermotronic automatic air-conditioner and a stowage net in co-driver footwell); and the Style Package (LED high-performance headlights, partial LED tail lamps, roof rails, a privacy glass, electrical opening rear window, 18-inch alloy wheels and running boards). In addition, the Winter Package offers driver and co-driver heated seats and heated washer fluid jets.
Mercedes-Benz Vans SA has also developed a comprehensive and striking range of genuine accessories that can be tailored to suit a customer’s lifestyle requirements and expands the design, functionality and already strong off-road capability of the X-Class.
PremiumDrive as standard
The Mercedes-Benz X-Class comes standard with the manufacturer’s PremiumDrive, designed to give customers complete peace of mind. It is one of the leading full maintenance plans in South Africa and ensures superior cover for 100,000 km or six years, whichever occurs first. For a nominal cost, customers can extend the maintenance plan up to a maximum of 180,000km or eight years, whichever occurs first.
To configure your Mercedes-Benz X-Class and for more information on the vehicle and authorised selling outlets, visit www.x-class.co.za.
This article was paid for by Mercedes-Benz.
Please sign in or register to comment.