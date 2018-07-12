Last day for TruckX 2018

There is still time to get along to TruckX, which is in its last day today at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand, Johannesburg. The event is in its fifth year and this year features a number of new parallel events as well as new sponsors and exhibitors.

"In line with our vision of creating an industry event that gives visitors an interactive, hands-on, practical experience, a full-blown exhibition and outside events were added to TruckX last year," explains exhibition organiser John Thomson.

"To enable this, TruckX moved from Sandton Convention Centre to Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit. This really worked. TruckX had its highest number of visitors yet — more than 2,100 people." Thomson expects to increase attendance this year.

Shell has taken headline sponsorship for this year’s event. Bongani Motloung, sales manager of Shell SA, said: "We believe that TruckX and FleetX are invaluable industry events. "

This year, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles also makes its debut at FleetX. The world’s eighth largest car maker will be supplying the express courier vehicles used for the "Speed in a Suit" competition. The event will pit courier industry leaders against Fiat Chrysler’s top driver to see who is fastest around the track, using the least fuel.

"The Speed in a Suit competition at TruckX/FleetX provides us with the perfect opportunity for members of the South African Express Parcel Association to experience first hand just how flexible our products are," says Robin van Rensburg, CEO, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles SA.

There is even time to get to the FleetX conference taking place today. It focuses on issues affecting passenger and light commercial vehicles.

Supply Chain Today magazine, alongside the Federation of Eastern and Southern African Road Transport Associations and CVLC, are also running a daily conference.

"Regional Connectivity — Making Inter-State Transport Work in Africa" includes topics such as challenges and possible solutions for regional connectivity, as well as tracking and tracing cargo from origin to destination. Perspectives from cross-border agencies, logistics service providers, freight forwarders, transport managers, as well as cargo owners will form part of the programme.

"TruckX is the only industry event that offers live demonstrations — a place for visitors to experience and interact with trucks," says Thomson. "It is a much-needed home for trucking industry suppliers and one supported by the trucking industry and broader commercial vehicle transport industry."