Gadget-rich Rush builds on Terios basis

Remember the Daihatsu Terios? It was loved by many for its simple but cheeky nature and its affordability. Sadly it disappeared when Daihatsu left SA a few years ago, but now it’s back. However, it is not back wearing a Daihatsu badge, but it’s a Toyota logo that adorns the grille.

It also looks very different to the Terios we always knew, with looks that share similarities with the Toyota Fortuner and the Avanza. Badged as the Rush, it is Toyota’s latest offering in the budget SUV segment, with pricing starting at R299,900.

No doubt Toyota has rushed the model in ahead of the arrival of the new version of the popular Ford EcoSport later in July. Both are five-seater models, although Toyota missed a trick here because it could have brought in the seven-seater Rush that is available in Asia. Instead, the Rush is a five-seater with a huge boot of 609l, way more than that of the Ford.