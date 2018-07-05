Life / Motoring

THE MOTORSPORT LAP

Bottas, Hamilton let down the team

The Austrian Grand Prix was the worst one yet for Mercedes-AMG according to team boss Toto Wolff

05 July 2018 - 05:00 Motor News Reporter
Mercedes-AMG team principal Toto Wolff was not happy. Picture: DAIMLER
Mercedes-AMG had its worst outing this past weekend since 2016’s Spanish Grand Prix when both its cars failed to finish the Austrian Grand Prix.

First, Valtteri Bottas experiencing hydraulic issues that put paid to his campaign after starting on the podium for Sunday’s race. Then his teammate, Lewis Hamilton, also retired in the latter part of the race with fuel pressure issues compounded by the fact that the team missed the window of opportunity by not pitting under the VSC (Virtual Safety Car) that was dispatched following Bottas’ retirement.

This subsequently saw Aston Martin Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen win the race ahead of Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastien Vettel respectively.

"We made a mistake and what I think happened is that we were running one and two and controlling the race," says Mercedes-AMG team principal, Toto Wolff. "Suddenly you see Valtteri stopping with a hydraulic leak. The VSC came out we had half a lap to react and we didn’t. Fact. This is where we lost the race.

Going into the British Grand Prix this weekend, Vettel leads the championship by a single point with 146 points to Hamilton’s 145. Raikkonen, is on 101. Will the championship once again go down to the wire?

This remains to be seen, but it will be a valiant fight to the end of the season by all and sundry.

Moving to two wheels, it was the Dutch leg of the Moto GP championship this past weekend, which saw the top-tier class won by Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) followed by Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar) and Maverick Vinales (Movistar Yamaha) respectively. Meanwhile, the Moto2 category was clinched by Francesco Bagnia (Sky Racing Team VR46 Kalex) followed by Fabio Quartararo (Speed Up Racing) and Alex Marquez (EG 0,0 Marc VDS Kalex). South African rider Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Ajo) had to settle for seventh position overall.

The Moto3 class was won by Jorge Martin (Del Conca Gresini Moto3 Honda) with Aron Carnet (Estrella Galicia 0,0 Honda) second. Racing Honda’s Enea Bastianini was third overall in class.

Going into the next race in Czech Republic on August 5, Marc Marquez leads the Moto GP class with 144 points, followed by Valentino Rossi on 99 and Maverick Vinales on 93.

Meanwhile, Moto2 is currently lead by Francesco Bagnia with 144 points, Miguel Oliviera and Alex Marquez are on 128 and 110 respectively.

Moto3 is spearheaded by Jorge Martin on 105 points.

In Formula E news, Susie Wolff has been appointed as Venturi’s new team principal after becoming a shareholder in the team. Venturi, which has signed Felipe Massa to its driver line-up for next season, will welcome the former Formula One test and development driver for the Williams’ Formula One team as its team boss who will take up the role for the start of season, which starts in Saudi Arabia in December.

Bike lover’s pilgrimage to the racing isle

Andrew Bonamour reports on his experience of the legendary Isle of Man TT
Life
14 days ago

Engine changes, electric charges

The Canadian Grand Prix proved a rather arduous race for the Mercedes team, but victorious for Ferrari
Life
21 days ago

Toyota triumphs in Le Mans at last

It has taken more than two decades but Toyota has finally won the 24-hour race, writes Mark Smyth
Life
14 days ago

Pepper to become second ‘Bentley Boy’

The weekend saw plenty of motorsport action and great news for a South African racer
Life
1 month ago

One-stop victory for Hamilton

It was a busy weekend of motorsport for fans from around the globe
Life
1 month ago

Thrills and spills make for action-packed racing

The Monaco Grand Prix proved a resounding success for Red Bull Racing’s Daniel Ricciardo
Life
1 month ago

Astride the beast with two engines

Volkswagen is heading to the notorious Pikes Peak hillclimb with a one-off monster. Michael Taylor drove the one they tried last time
Life
1 month ago

Title chases under way in all racing categories

The leading international motor racing competitions all produced exciting contests and threw up a few unexpected results over the past weekend
Life
2 months ago

Mean feats behind the wheel, here and abroad

This past weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix went well for Red Bull Racing’s Daniel Ricciardo, while local drivers are rewarded for their efforts
Life
2 months ago

