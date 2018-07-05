Aston Martin’s lightweight predator is a majestic beast

I have a thing for the Aston Martin DBS. It was more brutal than the Vantage but at the same time it was more thoroughbred.

Sorry to use overused racehorse cliches but it was a thoroughbred racehorse, providing muscular looks, excellent poise and, of course, lots of power.

It was also a fabulous GT car and was just as at home driving through mountain passes as it was whipping between hedgerows on British back roads or riding with the herd on the daily commute in Johannesburg. It was a proper all-rounder. I’d buy one today, if I had a different job.

The DB11 is a very different beast to the DB models that came before it, so when the new DBS Superleggera arrives in the third quarter of 2018, there will be high expectations. Lerato will drive it later in July and will tell you all about it in an August issue of Motor News, but for now here are the details.

First of all, the name. Aston has chosen to bring back the Superleggera name to add to the DBS. It means super light and has been used by famous marques and coachbuilders for decades. In the modern era it is a name mostly renowned for adorning lightweight versions of Lamborghini models, but it has been on Astons before too.