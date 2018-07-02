Mercedes-Benz Trucks launches most fuel-efficient long-haul truck in SA

Mercedes-Benz Trucks has launched the most efficient long-haul truck in SA. Globally, the new Actros has achieved a fuel saving of up to seven percent.

Reliability, efficiency and safety are the three core characteristics that define the new Mercedes-Benz Actros. With more than 25,000 vehicles sold in SA since it was introduced to the market in 1998, the Actros family has long been the most significant success story in the heavy-duty truck sector. The current Actros is the market leader in this segment.

The new Actros was launched in Europe in 2011, available then only as a Euro VI. To meet the high requirements set out by Mercedes-Benz Trucks in terms of reliability and market suitability, extensive technical and product modifications were made to the European Actros to ensure the new truck lives up to Mercedes-Benz Trucks’ brand reputation of “Trucks you can trust”.

The high standards set by the previous Actros are a tough act to follow, but the new Actros succeeds in doing this, making life even easier for operators by cutting fuel costs and increasing vehicle availability.

A key factor that allows the new Actros to achieve this is a drivetrain from a single source. The engines, transmissions and axles are all designed and manufactured by Mercedes-Benz in-house, and components in the drivetrain can be perfectly matched to each other.

Here’s what you can expect from the new Actros: