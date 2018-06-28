Shelby’s supersized pick-up heads to SA, along with hefty price tag

There is a battle going on in the bakkie market and not just the usual sales battle between the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux. There is a performance battle about to really get under way too.

Over the years we have had the Nissan Navara V9X with its 190kW and now the Volkswagen Amarok V6 which later this year will also get 190kW. Mercedes now has its X-Class and later this year will add the potent X350d to the line-up.

Then there are those who want their bakkies to look like they have performance, the Ranger accessories brigade. Next year Ford will launch the Ranger Raptor to shame many of them, but the Raptor is not strictly a performance model, it is an off-road performer.

If you want real brute force then traditionally you have to look to the US, to models like the Dodge Ram and the Ford F-150 Raptor or Shelby F-150 although these can’t come to SA because they are left-hand drive only. Unless someone converts the Shelby to right-hand drive at a facility in Port Elizabeth, someone like Shelby SA for example.