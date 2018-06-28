Baby Audi gets more attitude

When the new Audi A1 arrives in SA in the second half of 2019, it will have grown up.

Not just because it will be nine years since the new model was first launched, but because it will be more than four metres long for the first time. Its 56mm growth technically removes it from the supermini category and makes it a compact hatch, but it also redefines the A1. The three-door version has been dropped, meaning only the Sportback will exist in the new line-up, providing practicality.

But the design is a bit of a conundrum; it includes three slits below the front of the bonnet, likely a homage to the 1980s Audi Sport Quattro. It would be a nice touch, if ever the A1 would be as iconic as the Sport Quattro, but it won’t, so it’s a bit silly.