THEATRE: Stanfield’s savvy play turns racism into entertainment

While members of the audience familiar with both sides collapse in their seats with laughter, the issues she deals with are also tragic. But she has found a way of putting her message across that allows people to face their fears, laugh out loud and discover what they are doing to each other.

She goes on hilarious rants, pointing out the humiliations dumped on her by her husband’s relatives who congratulate her on her well-spoken English. She is also merciless when relating comments from people within her community, especially those who point out that her children might have better hair than she has.

Stanfield is smart and talented; she plays with accents, languages, hairstyles and costumes.

The play is set to a musical soundtrack devised by her musician husband, RJ Benjamin. They met after she had listened to his music while working in Turkey and tweeted him praise.

While she deals with the world’s most intractable problem — racism — she has turned it into entertainment. And despite making light of her love across the colour and religious lines, she never diminishes the disastrous effects of racism on individuals. Her show invites people to listen and participate in a way that few discussions about the issue would allow.

Solo shows are tough and not only is Stanfield alone on stage, she is sharing a very personal story that would make most people vulnerable. But as she exposes her pain and joy, the vulnerabilities become advantages. She tells a story that is heartfelt and obviously hers — and it works. She delivers it with ease and her authenticity bowls audiences over.

She has a smart director in Megan Furniss, who understands the world she is navigating. The two women combine to produce comedy with a conscience — which is probably the best way to deal with issues that have been around forever yet need to be dealt with constantly.

• From Koe’siestes to Kneidlach is at the Auto and General Theatre on the Square in Sandton until June 23.