The quest to the best and most elegant of the show

To car collectors it is akin to Willy Wonka’s golden ticket. It is rare and hard to come by and the competition for it can often be fierce. It is an invitation to show an automobile at a Concours d’Elegance.

Going to a Concours d’Elegance is a great way to see rare and pristine vehicles from an earlier era of motoring, but for the average enthusiast, it’s hard to fathom what it takes for a car to just to show up to a concours — not to mention driving off with the best in show award.

When talking about a classic car it is not always clear what is meant. Usually the word "classic" refers to interesting vehicles which are no longer being built.

An "older automobile" is the definition for a "classic"; various meanings, however, do transpire from different parts of the world. The common connotation is "an older car with historical interest worth preserving". Vehicles 20 years and older pertain to a classic, or vintage class which are vehicles produced between 1915 and 1998.

The owning of such a car is usually amplified when participating in a Concours d’Elegance, an occasion on which prestigious vehicles are displayed and judged, usually held at automobile shows.

The first one took place in 1929 and the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa D’Este is still held annually on Lake Como in Italy. The first concours in the US was held in 1950 in Monterey, California, and the longest continually running event is the Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance in California.

In SA the first concours was held in 2016 at Sun City and attracted entries from outside the country. The owner of the winning vehicle, a 1985 De Tomaso Pantera GT5, was from Gaborone in Botswana.

The 2018 Concours SA event will be hosted at the Steyn City Parkland Residence from August 10 to 12.

"We are delighted to be associated with 2018 Concours SA," says Giuseppe Plumari, CEO of Steyn City Properties.

"This, after all, is an event dedicated to quality and legacy; things that are built to last. This is an ethos we at Steyn City uphold, too. Much like the classic and vintage cars that will be on display, we too will be showcasing the very best our creative team of architects, designers, artists, landscapers and engineers have developed to create the ultimate lifestyle."

Demanding