Hino cuts price of parts to help owners trim operating costs
Hino has announced a reduction in the price of its parts for customers
In news that will be welcomed by truck operators, Hino SA says it has cut the retail selling prices of its replacement parts by 4% as a contribution to assisting fleet owners to lower operating costs.
Stable parts supply is critical to truck operators in controlling costs as downtime due to a lack of the correct part is costly and Hino says that it has been efficient in this aspect of its after-sales operations.
IF WE CAN LOWER THE COST OF PARTS WHILE MAINTAINING OUR EXCELLENT SUPPLY RATE THIS WILL BE A WIN-WIN FOR CUSTOMERS.
"We realise if we can lower the cost of parts while maintaining our excellent supply rate this will be a real win-win for our Hino customers, so therefore we are able to take this price-cutting initiative, which is made possible by improved efficiencies in all aspects of our parts operation," says Sudesh Sanilall, senior manager aftersales of Hino SA.
"We certainly don’t want to jeopardise the excellent score of 96% or more we have received consistently for parts supply in the quarterly Scott Byers comparative customer experience survey and we are sure this aspect will not suffer.
"We have an ongoing focus on improving operating costs and CPK (cost per kilometre) management or life-cycle cost, as it is known," says Sanilall.
"This drove our decision to lower parts prices across the board this year. This move is also in line with Hino’s successful global Total Support strategy where one of the pillars is increasing uptime by decreasing downtime and reducing the cost of ownership for Hino customers," he said.
Hino Total Support encompasses everything involved with buying and operating one of its trucks by building and then strengthening a relationship between Hino Motors of Japan, Hino SA, its dealers, suppliers and customers.
"We believe that this price reduction will be well accepted by our customers and will reaffirm our business partnership with them," said Sanilall.
"This strategy will also increase service and maintenance business at our dealer network, as the price reduction is coupled to a one-year over-the-counter parts warranty and a two-year warranty on parts that are purchased and fitted at a Hino dealership."
