Volvo’s top seller comes to town

Surprisingly, Volvo has launched the XC60 in SA without fanfare, preferring instead to make some noise a few weeks ago for the new XC40, which has proven so popular that Volvo has had to double its allocation for SA from 350 in 2018 to 700.

The XC60 probably does not need fanfare, though. Its history and new awards speak for themselves. We drove it in 2017 and were highly impressed. Since then it has won the highest accolade, the 2018 World Car of the Year title. It’s a very good start for the latest generation.

The previous one sold more than 1-million units globally in its nine-year life and was the top-selling premium SUV in Europe. It was also the best-selling model in Volvo SA’s line-up.

The all-new XC60 is the fourth model based on the company’s SPA (Scalable Platform Architecture), following the introduction of the top-of-the-line 90 cluster in recent years including the S90 sedan and XC90 SUV.

"Locally, the XC60 is our most successful model to date, says Greg Maruszewski, MD of Volvo Car SA.