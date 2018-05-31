Vans can drive movement of the economy

My work in the van rental space has given me a great insight into the links between movement and the economy. The two are inextricably connected.

Like all sectors, commercial vehicle rental experiences a surge in business in periods of economic upswing. However, the almost direct correlation between van rentals and growth imply that movement is not just a gauge of the health of an economy, it is an economic driver in its own right.

The debate around cause versus correlation is hard to resolve until it has been tested by research. Avis Van Rental set out to do exactly that, with the Avis Van Rental Movement Report 2018 — a thorough survey of the perceptions of South African business about the role of movement in society.

In compiling the report, we commissioned research to gauge the perceptions of South Africans about the role of movement in our lives.