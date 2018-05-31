Investing in quality care for a stunning classic car collection

In the early 1980s, Victor Kiam bought a shaver company called Remington. The investment happened after his wife gave him a shaver made by the company as a gift. Kiam went on to also become its spokesperson, using the famous marketing slogan: "I liked it so much I bought the company."

While property investor Wayne Plitt didn’t buy Motul, he did secure the distribution rights for SA through his company, OEM Lubricants, partly because like Kiam, he used the products and liked them so much he made a significant investment.

Plitt uses the products on his own classic car collection, which numbers in the hundreds — which is why I was rather distracted from the presentations taking place at Plitt’s home. It is hard to focus on a fuel additive, or new car cleaning range, when you are surrounded by such gems as a De Tomaso GT5, a Ferrari 512 BB, an original Maserati Ghibli, a Lamborghini Espada and Countach and a line of iconic Corvettes.

So committed is Plitt to the brand that he has named the two premises where he keeps his collection, Motul Museum 1 and 2. The latter includes a vast number of South African icons, such as the BMW 333i. There are more at a third location. I can’t tell you where they are, but you wouldn’t believe me if I did.