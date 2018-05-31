Life / Motoring

LAUNCH NEWS

Investing in quality care for a stunning classic car collection

Mark Smyth attended the launch of the latest Motul products at a superb private car collection

31 May 2018 - 05:52 Mark Smyth
Wayne Plitt, owner of OEM Lubricants which distributes Motul in SA, presents the latest products. Picture: MOTUL SA
Wayne Plitt, owner of OEM Lubricants which distributes Motul in SA, presents the latest products. Picture: MOTUL SA

In the early 1980s, Victor Kiam bought a shaver company called Remington. The investment happened after his wife gave him a shaver made by the company as a gift. Kiam went on to also become its spokesperson, using the famous marketing slogan: "I liked it so much I bought the company."

While property investor Wayne Plitt didn’t buy Motul, he did secure the distribution rights for SA through his company, OEM Lubricants, partly because like Kiam, he used the products and liked them so much he made a significant investment.

Plitt uses the products on his own classic car collection, which numbers in the hundreds — which is why I was rather distracted from the presentations taking place at Plitt’s home. It is hard to focus on a fuel additive, or new car cleaning range, when you are surrounded by such gems as a De Tomaso GT5, a Ferrari 512 BB, an original Maserati Ghibli, a Lamborghini Espada and Countach and a line of iconic Corvettes.

So committed is Plitt to the brand that he has named the two premises where he keeps his collection, Motul Museum 1 and 2. The latter includes a vast number of South African icons, such as the BMW 333i. There are more at a third location. I can’t tell you where they are, but you wouldn’t believe me if I did.

Motul products nestled between iconic classics. The Lamborghini Espada on the right celebrates its 70th anniversary this year. Picture: MOTUL SA
Motul products nestled between iconic classics. The Lamborghini Espada on the right celebrates its 70th anniversary this year. Picture: MOTUL SA

There is no such thing as a free museum gawk, so here’s a bit of working for my supper. The company has launched two new product ranges in SA. The first is an additives range which has been "specifically developed to be added to fuel to restore and maintain engine performance and, in some cases, improve it".

The new products include Fuel System Clean, Diesel System Clean and Valve and Injector Clean additives. They have been formulated for old and new petrol or diesel engines

The company claims that its DPF Clean can address the problem of diesel particulate filter clogging — an issue with dirty diesel in modern engines.

The event was not just about additives. Recently Motul, which is a French company, bought Lescot, also a French company, that manufactures car cleaning products. Its range is branded as Lescot, but the plan is for it to be re-branded by Motul. Lescot has been around for 40 years and its products include exterior solutions for paintwork, glass, plastic and chrome.

Plitt arranged for a Ford Escort Mark II RS2000 to be pulled out of the garage. It was in dire needed of attention and so in a demonstration typical of a television infomercial, we got to see how the products transformed one half of the car in a sort of before-and-after look.

The before and after Lescot application pictures. Picture: MOTUL SA
The before and after Lescot application pictures. Picture: MOTUL SA

The results were impressive. Plitt’s team uses the products on the priceless classics in his collection, so clearly they work rather well.

There is even a purifier which is said to remove interior odours and replace them with that new car smell.

So now that I’ve told you what I know about the products, let me get back to what was making me swear under my breath as I walked around Plitt’s collection at his home.

There was one of just 22 Porsches commissioned by Porsche Japan for a one-make race series. The series never happened but the cars were made to customer specifications anyway, including Kevlar bodywork, which makes them lighter than most lightweight race cars.

I spotted a Renault Alpine GTA, strangely not parked near the original Alpine A110. There was a Lister Jaguar XJ-S, other Porsche models, a Citroen DS, a Lotus Esprit V8, a Morgan Aero 8 and a Singer that raced at Le Mans in the 1930s.

I could go on, but you get the picture. Plitt has an impressive collection and has put his money where his mouth is with his investment in Motul. There has to be something in that.

Bid to blend tradition with the future

Morgan is one of the most famous and traditional names in the automotive business, but it is preparing for the future, writes Peter Campbell
Life
7 days ago

Dust off and spit and polish those beloved classics

Organisers of the Concours South Africa are expecting an even bigger event in 2018
Life
1 month ago

Taking good care of your pride and joy

Porsche Centre Pretoria is now one of 63 accredited Porsche Classic Partners worldwide
Life
1 month ago

Historic racing cars to return to the track

A UK company is promising to bring some of the famous South African Grand Prix racers of the 1930s back to SA for a historic festival
Life
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Forging a new link to the future
Life / Motoring
2.
Urgent need for Africa to put safety first
Life / Motoring
3.
Updates keep Nissan Qashqai in the running
Life / Motoring
4.
One of one Ferrari
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Sharper-look Fiesta retains its fun factor
Life / Motoring

Hyundai gets active in the hatch market
Life / Motoring

Lexus LS500: Matching the price to the perception
Life / Motoring

Continental GT deserves its wings
Life / Motoring

Grandland X a new addition to Opel’s growing crossover portfolio
Life / Motoring

Volkswagen introduces premium art
Life / Motoring

Isuzu throws its hat into the seven-seater ring
Life / Motoring

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.