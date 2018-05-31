Fleet assistance for small businesses

As a small, medium micro enterprise (SMME), which generally is a company with a turnover of just under R5m per annum, finding cost-effective solutions remains an integral part of the company’s profitability and bottom line.

Subscribing to a telematics fleet management solution to aid in increasing a company’s profits has been, for the most part, reserved for much bigger firms.

Now Ctrack has launched mobile app-based software dubbed Drive that will benefit SMMEs with a fleet of up to 30 vehicles to manage them in a more efficient way. The software is aimed at companies whose fleet is not its core business and do not have the finance to employ a full-time fleet manager.

According to the company, the Drive solution provides the fleet management tools business owners require without the prohibitive costs and complexity of current offerings. Drive’s intuitive dashboard, for example, can be viewed and administered on computers and mobile devices and provides a top-down view of vehicles, drivers and tasks simultaneously.

The solution can also provide a full overview of a company’s in-progress and scheduled tasks, with the tracking of deliveries and job statuses. This makes it possible to schedule jobs beforehand, assigning these to specific drivers and/or vehicles, as required.