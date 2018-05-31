A very unusual type of bakkie

I must admit that I did check the date when I saw this on Twitter. No, it is not an April Fool’s joke but a concept created by the product engineering team at the Honda UK Manufacturing facility in the UK.

Codenamed Project P, the team worked outside office hours to create a one-off in the form of the Honda Civic Type-R pick-up concept. Before you get excited though, it is unlikely to become a production model.

"This Civic Type R pick-up truck concept by the special team at our Swindon-based plant demonstrates the passion and commitment of the team — going above and beyond outside working hours to deliver the final product," says Phil Webb, head of car at Honda UK. "There are no plans to put this into production but we will be using it to transport our lawn and garden products when required."

Created from a pre-production version of the Type R, the team chopped off the roof of the back half of the vehicle and replaced the seats with a load bay. Amazingly they managed to do so without removing the rear wing, which can even be lifted to provide better access for cargo.

Performance-wise everything is said to remain the same as the hot-hatch, with the same powertrain, suspension and gearbox. The team is claiming a 0-100km/h time of under six seconds and it will also be track capable, but perhaps not with a lawn mower in the cargo bay.

"We have a special projects division at the factory in Swindon and this project was a fantastic opportunity for the team to show just what their creative minds could do," says Alyn James, project leader. "The passion that our engineers have for Honda is showing our latest creation and we are even considering taking it to the Nurburgring to see if we can take the record for the fastest front-wheel drive pick-up truck."

With the demise of the Chevrolet Lumina in SA, there will undoubtedly be those eager to see Honda put this into production, but sadly for performance bakkie fans, it seems highly unlikely.