Mercedes-Benz Vans South Africa establishes a new segment by introducing the X-Class
The new X-Class is the first bakkie from a premium manufacturer
Mercedes-Benz Vans South Africa has introduced the much-anticipated X-Class in the country and established a new vehicle segment with the first bakkie from a premium manufacturer. This high-quality bakkie with passenger car-like characteristics and comfort features is the first of its kind.
Nadia Trimmel, head of Mercedes-Benz Vans South Africa, says: “There has never been a more perfect time for Mercedes-Benz Vans to enter the bakkie segment in South Africa. But in true Mercedes-Benz fashion, we are opening this segment to a new customer group who want a robust bakkie with refined sophistication and unparalleled driving comfort.”
She added: “This is the first bakkie to convincingly combine the versatility of a double cab with the luxury of a passenger car. The X-Class is robust with exceptional load capacity and off-road capability, yet it’s also aesthetically pleasing, dynamic to drive, comfortable and safe.”
The X-Class was launched with two design and equipment lines for different lifestyles and working environments. The X-Class Progressive is aimed at consumers who are looking for a rugged bakkie with extra styling and comfort functions that’s also a practical yet prestigious vehicle for private or dual use.
The X-Class Power is the high-end line. It is aimed at customers for whom styling, performance and comfort are paramount. As a lifestyle vehicle beyond the mainstream, it is suitable for urban environments and for sports and leisure activities off the beaten track. Its design and high level of equipment reflects an independent and individualistic lifestyle.
The Mercedes-Benz X-Class comes standard with the manufacturer’s premium drive, designed to give customers complete peace of mind. This is one of the leading full maintenance plans in South Africa ensuring superior cover for 100,000km or six years (whichever occurs first).
For a nominal cost, customers have the option of extending the maintenance plan up to a maximum of 180,000km or eight years (whichever occurs first). The Mercedes-Benz X-Class is now available for sale in South Africa.
To configure your Mercedes-Benz X-Class and for more information on the vehicle and authorised selling outlets, visit the website.
This article was paid for by Mercedes-Benz.