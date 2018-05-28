Mercedes-Benz Vans South Africa establishes a new segment by introducing the X-Class

Mercedes-Benz Vans South Africa has introduced the much-anticipated X-Class in the country and established a new vehicle segment with the first bakkie from a premium manufacturer. This high-quality bakkie with passenger car-like characteristics and comfort features is the first of its kind.

Nadia Trimmel, head of Mercedes-Benz Vans South Africa, says: “There has never been a more perfect time for Mercedes-Benz Vans to enter the bakkie segment in South Africa. But in true Mercedes-Benz fashion, we are opening this segment to a new customer group who want a robust bakkie with refined sophistication and unparalleled driving comfort.”

She added: “This is the first bakkie to convincingly combine the versatility of a double cab with the luxury of a passenger car. The X-Class is robust with exceptional load capacity and off-road capability, yet it’s also aesthetically pleasing, dynamic to drive, comfortable and safe.”

The X-Class was launched with two design and equipment lines for different lifestyles and working environments. The X-Class Progressive is aimed at consumers who are looking for a rugged bakkie with extra styling and comfort functions that’s also a practical yet prestigious vehicle for private or dual use.