Jaguar’s playful cub takes on rivals

Earlier in 2018, the company added another feather to its SUV cap in the form of the E-Pace, which is significantly smaller than the F-Pace and is said to take the fight directly to the likes of the Audi Q5, BMW X3, Lexus NX and Mercedes-Benz GLC, so it has its work cut out for it.

Unlike its bigger sibling, the F-Pace, which is mostly constructed of aluminium, the E-Pace uses steel for the most part and in spite of its relatively compact proportions, it still weighs a rather portly 1,926kg.

Styling wise, the model cuts a relatively good if a tad softer pose than its F-Pace sibling, but it is a striking looking thing with F-Type sports car design cues such as the swept-back headlights and rear light clusters. Our R-Dynamic test unit also featured 20-inch alloy wheels and R motifs on the grille, door sills and leather-bound multifunction steering wheel.

The cabin continues that F-Type theme with a similar grab handle to the left of the gear lever, while electric leather seats featured heated and cooled functionality. Overall space is relatively good, although the rear quarters seem to lose out to German rivals on the headroom front, while the boot at 480l is above average in the segment.