Touareg now prouder than ever before

The new Volkswagen Touareg does just about everything tremendously well and there’s barely a conceivable situation where it can be convinced to behave poorly. It’s sophisticated and cultured and quiet and smooth, yet it can also whip around corners with disturbing — but easily controllable — alacrity.

Volkswagen plans to lift the price this time around, and that will be the only realistic impediment to its success when it launches in SA in July.

There’s a point, while following a moderately driven Boxster S through the Austrian Alps, where the road straightens for just long enough before the corners start again. It’s enough to show both the best and the worst of the Touareg in 1km.

The worst is this: you stomp the throttle expecting the thump of 600Nm of torque from the 3.0l, turbocharged diesel V6 and then you wait. And wait.

It’s like late 1980s turbocharging, forcing you to think about what you need a second or two before you need it. It’s nothing to do with the eight-speed automatic transmission, either, because it kicks down promptly in Sport mode.

It is, Volkswagen insists, something we’re all going to have to get used to in the coming world of real-world driving homologation and European emissions laws. It’s a by-product of the exhaust scrubbing-technology of exhaust-gas recirculation and VW says every diesel engine and, to a lesser extent, every petrol engine will soon go the same way.

But after the extended delay and the punch past the Boxster, comes the corners, and the Touareg shines a surprisingly bright light in the bends.