Sport by name, not by nature

The word sport in the automotive realm previously conjured up images of performance and nimble handling, but that all seems to have changed in recent years.

It is now a name also used on things like an SUV (sport utility vehicle) and even, as is the case in this week’s road test, being applied to cosmetic updates.

This brings me to the Honda Jazz Sport and the Toyota Yaris Sport, which are under the spotlight this week and it so happened that both were visiting the test garage around the same time. Both models pander to the B-segment of the market where the Volkswagen Polo is the class leader, so naturally every rival will be benchmarked against it. For the most part, the Polo has managed to blend practicality, quality and value for money.

Both the Jazz Sport and Yaris Sport models seem to want to follow a similar trajectory. Both are based on their respective flagship trim models, but given more visual venom to set them apart. The Jazz, for instance, features a sportier grille and valance with red piping — ditto the rear diffuser, gloss black mirror housings and black 16-inch alloy wheels.

There is also a boot spoiler and, in the instance of our test car, the vivid metallic yellow hue called Helios, further heightening its kerb appeal.

The Yaris Sport is perhaps the least suited-up cosmetically as its aesthetic differences count red piping on the front valance, headlights surrounds and on the boot lid flanking the rear lights, while a red S can also be seen on the boot lid.