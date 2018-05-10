Rolls-Royce’s Cullinan diamond set to shine

Today is the day a new chapter begins, not just at Rolls-Royce but for the SUV industry. Come to think of it, it’s a new chapter for the luxury industry.

Tonight Rolls will finally reveal the Cullinan, billed to be the most luxurious SUV on the planet, as befits a vehicle wearing the famous Spirit of Ecstacy, of course. The marque is also promising the Cullinan will be one of the most capable off-road too, saying it will hark back to when Rolls-Royces participated in Alpine trials and epic trips across continents.

We fully expect it will not be everyone’s cup of tea, but there is no doubt that it will be something very special indeed.

