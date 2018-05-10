Life / Motoring

RUMOUR HAS IT ...

Rolls-Royce’s Cullinan diamond set to shine

Rolls-Royce will finally pull the wraps off what could be the most luxurious SUV on the planet

10 May 2018 - 05:57
Rolls-Royce will finally pull the wraps off its Cullinan SUV. Picture: NEWSPRESS UK
Rolls-Royce will finally pull the wraps off its Cullinan SUV. Picture: NEWSPRESS UK

Today is the day a new chapter begins, not just at Rolls-Royce but for the SUV industry. Come to think of it, it’s a new chapter for the luxury industry.

Tonight Rolls will finally reveal the Cullinan, billed to be the most luxurious SUV on the planet, as befits a vehicle wearing the famous Spirit of Ecstacy, of course. The marque is also promising the Cullinan will be one of the most capable off-road too, saying it will hark back to when Rolls-Royces participated in Alpine trials and epic trips across continents.

We fully expect it will not be everyone’s cup of tea, but there is no doubt that it will be something very special indeed.

Brabham is back

Brabham Automotive will produce just seventy versions of its track-ready supercar. Picture: NEWSPRESS UK
Brabham Automotive will produce just seventy versions of its track-ready supercar. Picture: NEWSPRESS UK

We seem to have entered an era of extremely expensive supercars. That’s nothing new, but the latest generation are supercars that cannot even be used on the road, only on a track, and they all have a price tag way up in the double digit millions of rands.

The latest marks the return of a famous motor racing name, Brabham. Australian Sir Jack Brabham was one of the icons of Formula 1 and now Brabham Automotive has revealed its first supercar, the BT62.

Just 70 cars will be made at the company’s manufacturing facility in Australia featuring a 5.4l V8 engine producing 522kW and 667Nm of torque.

More rings on the way

Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Our spies have been spotting a diverse range of Audi models undergoing testing in different parts of the world. At the entry-level end of the four-ringed range, the company is busy putting the final touches to the next generation of its A1.

The company will no longer offer it as a three-door when it debuts later this year, sticking only to a five-door Sportback line-up. The new model will be wider and lower with a longer wheelbase and will feature engines from a 1.0l up to the 186kW 2.0l expected in the S1.

Our sources say Audi is also considering an RS1 for the first time which could boast nearly 225kW. Meanwhile, Audi is also working on two other performance models. The RS7 will sit on a new platform and feature a 4.0l twin-turbo V8 developing 485kW when it goes on sale later this year. Above that will be a hybrid version similar to that in the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid developing 522kW. The same engine derivatives look likely for the new S8, which is also set to debut later this year.

Hot-headed GTI

The VW Golf GTi Clubsport. Picture: NEWSPRESS UK
The VW Golf GTi Clubsport. Picture: NEWSPRESS UK

People went crazy for the Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport and Clubsport S models, with pre-owned prices reaching ridiculous levels at one point.

This could all happen again with the news VW is planning another hot-headed version of its popular hot hatch in the form of the Golf GTI TCR. Based on the TCR race car, its engine will develop 213kW and 370Nm and it will have a front axle locking differential. There will be an option to have the speed limiter removed to allow a top speed of 264km/h.

Melrose to get ‘candy store for supercars’

Mark Smyth took a tour of the site of the new Daytona Group facility at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg
Life
21 days ago

Bavarian flagship M8 gets even grander

Racy four-door coupe gains space, tech and power to replace 6 Series Gran Coupe writes Michael Taylor
Life
2 months ago

Luxury cars in heated battle to stay on top

Mercedes-Benz has updated its flagship S-Class saloon including the Maybach variants, writes Lerato Matebese
Life
3 months ago

Rolls-Royce Phantom: In the presence of real greatness

We attended the local unveiling of what is easily the most luxurious car in the world, the Rolls-Royce Phantom
Life
3 months ago

Rolls-Royce Phantom: When only the best will do

Mark Smyth was one of the first in the world to experience the Rolls-Royce of luxury, the eighth generation Phantom
Life
7 months ago

