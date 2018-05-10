RUMOUR HAS IT ...
Rolls-Royce’s Cullinan diamond set to shine
Rolls-Royce will finally pull the wraps off what could be the most luxurious SUV on the planet
Today is the day a new chapter begins, not just at Rolls-Royce but for the SUV industry. Come to think of it, it’s a new chapter for the luxury industry.
Tonight Rolls will finally reveal the Cullinan, billed to be the most luxurious SUV on the planet, as befits a vehicle wearing the famous Spirit of Ecstacy, of course. The marque is also promising the Cullinan will be one of the most capable off-road too, saying it will hark back to when Rolls-Royces participated in Alpine trials and epic trips across continents.
We fully expect it will not be everyone’s cup of tea, but there is no doubt that it will be something very special indeed.
Brabham is back
We seem to have entered an era of extremely expensive supercars. That’s nothing new, but the latest generation are supercars that cannot even be used on the road, only on a track, and they all have a price tag way up in the double digit millions of rands.
The latest marks the return of a famous motor racing name, Brabham. Australian Sir Jack Brabham was one of the icons of Formula 1 and now Brabham Automotive has revealed its first supercar, the BT62.
Just 70 cars will be made at the company’s manufacturing facility in Australia featuring a 5.4l V8 engine producing 522kW and 667Nm of torque.
More rings on the way
Our spies have been spotting a diverse range of Audi models undergoing testing in different parts of the world. At the entry-level end of the four-ringed range, the company is busy putting the final touches to the next generation of its A1.
The company will no longer offer it as a three-door when it debuts later this year, sticking only to a five-door Sportback line-up. The new model will be wider and lower with a longer wheelbase and will feature engines from a 1.0l up to the 186kW 2.0l expected in the S1.
Our sources say Audi is also considering an RS1 for the first time which could boast nearly 225kW. Meanwhile, Audi is also working on two other performance models. The RS7 will sit on a new platform and feature a 4.0l twin-turbo V8 developing 485kW when it goes on sale later this year. Above that will be a hybrid version similar to that in the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid developing 522kW. The same engine derivatives look likely for the new S8, which is also set to debut later this year.
Hot-headed GTI
People went crazy for the Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport and Clubsport S models, with pre-owned prices reaching ridiculous levels at one point.
This could all happen again with the news VW is planning another hot-headed version of its popular hot hatch in the form of the Golf GTI TCR. Based on the TCR race car, its engine will develop 213kW and 370Nm and it will have a front axle locking differential. There will be an option to have the speed limiter removed to allow a top speed of 264km/h.
