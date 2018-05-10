Re-discovering the Mini in Mallorca

The Soller Pass in Mallorca winds away from the main road through the mountains. It features 50 very tight hairpin bends in just 7.9km, the kind of route that you imagine World Rally Championship drivers competing on, pulling up the handbrake on each turn in order to gain a fraction of a second. It is also a road loved by cyclists, as are many roads on the Balearic Island, but not today.

Everyone talks about the go-kart handling of a Mini, many will never truly experience it, but then you discover Soller Pass and it all comes together. It’s a long way to go for 7.9km but if you have the right car then they can be some of the best kilometres you will ever drive.

We are driving the updated Mini, which will arrive in SA shortly and which features mostly cosmetic upgrades, although there are a few significant changes beneath the design elements too. Those design changes are focused on making the BMW Group Mini even more British in its appeal. It has Union Jack LED tail lights and the same flag motif on the dashboard that lights up at night and which can also be personalised.

Personalisation continues to be a big theme for the updated Mini, even to the extent that the side indicators featured the names of various members of the Royal Family.