Aiming to reap rewards in SA’s agricultural sector

It is nearly Nampo time again and this year marks the 17th time that FAW will participate at Grain SA’s Nampo Harvest Day — the largest collection of agricultural exhibitions under private ownership in the southern hemisphere — taking place from May 15-18.

The annual event in Bothaville in the Free State has been attracting not only local agricultural role players, but also many visitors with an agricultural interest from across the country and from other continents, too.

"Last year’s interest in our stand and our vehicles was astounding," says Jianyu Hao, CEO of FAW Vehicle Manufacturers South Africa. "Visitors to the stand remarked on the exceptional finish of our vehicles and our reasonable pricing."

This year FAW says it will attract visitors to its display using locally produced trucks, ranging from the yet to be released FAW 8.140 fully automatic with a Cummins engine, through to the new 420hp FAW 33.420 truck tractor.

Showcasing different applications, the eight-tonne FAW 15.180FL in drop-side configuration, the FAW 16.240FL with cattle body, and a truck tractor model which is yet to be launched in SA will also be available for viewing.

"Our continued participation at Nampo demonstrates our commitment to the farming community in SA," says Hao.

FAW says that its vehicles have become increasingly popular in this sector of the market, which it caters for, along with mining, construction, distribution and long-haul.

In 2017 the company achieved its highest sales yet (more than 1,200 units, including exports) in what is a tough and competitive commercial vehicle market. According to Hao, the local truck market in 2017 was the most competitive since FAW started operations in SA more than 23 years ago.

In 2017, the company’s Coega factory witnessed the 3,000th locally built FAW truck roll off the production line. The local operation was also recognised and awarded the Global Distributor of the Year award in 2016-17 by the FAW Group.

FAW says its Coega plant has been the bedrock for further investment in the Eastern Cape as a number of Chinese industrial giants have visited the modern assembly plant to see what the region can offer in infrastructure, logistics and labour.