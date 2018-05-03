Open-source start-up ideas to drive BMW think tank

"We need the best software developers in the world, especially people who are experts in artificial intelligence," BMW’s board member for development, Klaus Fröhlich, said. "We need further generations of chip development. We need this start-up culture and we need to invest in this as a start-up culture. We have start-up funding of €500m.

"We need to identify the weak spots and develop a safe process and a car that will work with all customers in all conditions, not only in Arizona where there are no pedestrians."

That was not the first shot Fröhlich has fired across Uber’s bows, having previously lambasted the Silicon Valley ride-hailing firm’s self-driving development programme at BMW’s annual accounts conference in April.

"At the moment, with the quality and ability of the sensors and the computer processing speed and performance, there is no possibility to have highly autonomous cars without accidents," he said in April after an Uber prototype killed a female pedestrian in Arizona.

BMW has teamed up with Intel, MobilEye and the Here digital mapping system it part owns, and the AV research group has recently been joined by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Now BMW has moved to create a new working culture for its tech boffins that it insists is more akin to Silicon Valley than a structured German operation.

"The benefits for the development experts employed here are clear: flexibility, efficiency, a high level of autonomy and short distances," said Fröhlich.

"This means, for example, that a software developer working at the new campus can immediately test out freshly written code in a vehicle that is just a short walk away. We have to think like a start-up and act like a grown-up.

"We are not doing an IT project for four years. We are doing a lot of sprints. We will then learn whether we are on the right track or not. We will do them here and translate this to the rest of the group."

BMW already has a fleet of 40 Level 3, Level 4 and Level 5 autonomous prototypes and has promised to double that before the middle of 2018.

"With the i-Next in 2021 we will not only offer the most innovative generation of EV but we will have a connected car and we will use this for pilots to test fully AV driving [where the framework conditions exist].