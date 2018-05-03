Nissan upbeat about range of new models boosting its market share

"Nissan is now poised to build on our success with further growth in Africa," Mike Whitfield, MD of Nissan SA, said. "We have invested almost R1bn to increase the efficiency of our plant at Rosslyn, increasing automation without reducing jobs, and in training and skills development for our people."

The company says it is incubating about seven individuals to become suppliers as part of its transformation mandate. In the grand scheme of things this is a small number, but Whitfield has reassured us they are planning to expand that footprint.

More than R150m has been invested in staff training, Gobille said. We have more than a hunch it has to do with the new Navara finally being built locally after a nearly two-year delay. An announcement in this regard is likely to be made by the end of May to coincide with the R500m that has been invested at its Rosslyn plant.

Whether this will mean that Nissan SA will also be building some Mercedes-Benz X-Class models or even the Renault Alaskan, all of which share a platform and some drivetrains with the Navara, remains to be seen, although Dieter Zetsche, chairman of Daimler, has told Motor News that the matter is being considered.

Nissan SA remains rather vague about the topic though.

Nissan has managed to alter its image somewhat from being a brand that, at least in the local context, was selling more commercial vehicles than passenger cars. The tide seems to have changed significantly over the past about 18 months. While the Micra shares a platform with the Clio, Gobille said it would offer a slight premium offering over its Gallic sibling.

That could then mean it will command a slightly higher capital outlay, but it will be interesting to see where it stacks up against the new Volkswagen Polo, which remains the one to beat in this segment.