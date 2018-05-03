New Lexus RX is well-built, but still struggling

But the company has now found it more fitting to bring out a slightly more practical variant of its RX, dubbed the RX350L (long), which has a slightly elongated wheelbase to accommodate two third-row seats. It is looking to a different approach by offering a seven-seat premium SUV at the sub-R1m mark.

That slightly longer overhang over the rear axle to accommodate the two seats surprisingly does not look ungainly, largely aided by the thin side windows. At 5m long and with a 2.79m wheelbase, the vehicle is rather long and you would do well to ensure your garage can accommodate it before purchasing. The rear seats are excellent for kids but adults will find legroom particularly compromised.

Boot space, though not class-leading, is relatively good at 432l with the third row of seats folded and can rise to 966l with the second row folded.

The cabin has decent build quality and high quality materials, but the tan leather seats and chocolate trimmings are not everyone’s taste. The third row of seats have faux leather covering — a bit out of place in a vehicle that costs just shy of R1m.

Refinement has always been a strong point for the RX and the L variant is no different, thanks to exemplary insulation from road, wind and engine noise.