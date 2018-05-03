New Golf preparing to tee off in 2019

Development of the Golf has been under way for more than two years, with key aspects of the car already described by high-level Volkswagen sources as having committed project status.

Despite the upheaval brought to its operations by the diesel emissions manipulation scandal and the subsequent legal complications in key world markets, VW has confirmed that it is holding firm to the original launch schedule for the new model. That means volume-selling versions of the new Golf are planned to reach showrooms in the last quarter of 2019.

VW has laid the foundation for both cylinder shutdown and engine-off coasting functions in the turbocharged 1.5 TSI Bluemotion petrol version of the updated Golf through the adoption of a twin 12V electrical system. It has confirmed that the company is set to take fuel-saving technology a step further.

It is planning a more contemporary 48V system that will enable the next Golf to be more comprehensively networked for more intuitive operation and greater fuel savings, particularly with petrol versions of the car.

Autonomous driving will be a key feature of Volkswagen’s best-seller in its eighth generation, as the brand will shoehorn even more advanced autonomous technology into the new model, as well as ensuring it is the most connected model in the brand’s history, ahead of the all-electric I.D. hatchback in late 2019.