Ferrari 488 Pista: All hail being beaten up by the best beast

The first difference you notice is that there’s a chunk missing from the bonnet, and that’s because Ferrari now uses the nose as one giant F1-style S-duct, taking air that would normally flow underneath the car and pushing it over the top of the body.

The spoiler is 30mm higher and 40mm longer, there are air vents in the rear bumper to smooth out the car’s aero efficiency and its rear diffuser, pulled almost straight from the Le Mans 488 GTE racer, has three active flaps so it doesn’t add to aero drag when its downforce isn’t required.

Then there are the air intakes on the side. The 488 GTB might be faster than the 458, but the enormous holes scalloped out of the sides of the bodywork to feed the turbochargers mean it isn’t as visually delicate. Though it’s considerably faster and more powerful, the Pista reverts to much smaller air intakes, which now only feed the intercoolers because the engine air intakes have moved to the rear spoiler.

It’s not exactly a Rolls-Royce inside, but it’s not as stripped out as, say, the F430 Scuderia. There’s plenty of exposed carbon fibre and Alcantara, plus hand-stitching for the dash, seats and steering wheel, plus alloy in the driver’s footwell.

There’s no glovebox anymore, either, because it’s gone to save weight. Instead, you’ll need to use the pockets in the bulkhead behind the seats.

There are other tricks, too, including a new "dynamic enhancer" (drift control is far too crass for Ferrari), sharper shifts from the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, optional carbon fibre 20-inch wheels, retuned dampers and springs that are 10% stiffer.

But nothing really feels like a trick inside the car and nothing really prepares you for how strong it is in every key fast-car discipline, not just raw straight line speed.

Its brakes are phenomenally strong, stopping a metre sooner from 200km/h than the 488 GTB. Its custom tyres are like glue. Its steering is the best I’ve used on a Ferrari, moving away from the overly light weighting to something more in keeping with the effort involved.

Luckily, our first drive was on the road. Unluckily, that road was a mountain pass behind Maranello, covered in snowmelt and deep ruts. The Pista felt so reliable and faithful it could have been covered in black ice, for all it mattered.

As a borderline supercar-hypercar, it’s astonishing how user-friendly the Pista is, even in difficult conditions. Making sure to push the button on the steering wheel that keeps the dampers at their softest setting, it can cross roads like this one in a surprisingly calm way.

Only a couple of times did it step out: once under power out of a corner where the road simply fell away under us, and once on a patch of snow when it was all loaded up mid-corner. Both times, in Sport mode, the skid-control systems worked quickly to straighten up the car.

Having all that torque down low is a big help on the road, too, and you can drive the Pista in a relaxed way, allowing the transmission to choose its own gears with you just poking along.

It’s firmer in its ride than the not-soft GTB, but it’s direct, not uncomfortable. Press on a bit harder and that directness becomes its greatest handling trick, especially with the heavier steering weight that now delivers genuine feedback and nuance. It’s astonishingly easy to accurately place it on the road and in corners.

That goes double for the racetrack. We drove it at the tricky figure-of-eight Fiorano circuit, with a mix of high-, medium-and low-speed bends, and it mastered them all.

Its engine is a tautly packaged ball of ferocity on a track, bellowing and blasting, and Ferrari has made its Race mode more aggressive in every way, including the more thumping gearshifts it delivers. It’s now so rich in its information from around the car that you can place its inside tyre to within millimetres of where you want it, even at the car’s grip limits.

It’s so user-friendly at the limit it makes the limit itself feel lower than it is. The first thing to get used to are the brakes, and how hard you need to use them because it’s simply arriving into braking areas carrying ridiculous amounts of speed, hauling down from 270km/h into Fiorano’s turn one for example.

The noise levels are right where they should be, singing a brutal song, urging its driver into a battle frenzy with every added rev, but it’s the power down and the handling agility and consistency that make it fast.

The engine is so light inside that it loses and picks up revs with stunning speed, letting you balance the car on the throttle any time you want to, allowing you to ease off the pedal to tuck the nose into the corner without touching the brakes.

It gets airborne over the bridge at Fiorano, with the burnt rubber on the ground suggesting the flights are about five metres long, but it doesn’t remotely concern the way the car handles. It encourages you to slide it into high-speed bends and rewards you with giggles, then blasts through slow bends.

When Ferrari comes to replace the 488 GTB, it will inevitably bring a Pista-style car to the top of whatever model line-up it happens to be. And it will need to be just about the best car in the world.

And that’s what Ferrari had to do to the Pista to make it a worthy successor to the 458 Speciale. The Pista is, in every dazzling way, the complete, coherent real deal.