Style boosts Volvo SUV in bid for top rung

We took the D4 for a drive including putting it through some mild off-road routes on our usual test course. The engine lags a little on pull off but is good at medium speeds around town. The torque helped it cope well with a bit of mildly adventurous exploring and while we were warned against trying to cross a river (wading depth is 450mm) it went through a decent ford with ease.

It proved extremely comfortable on the gravel and while the steering could do with a bit more weight, it will suit most urban inhabitants. On the road the D4 did disappoint slightly with ride comfort, mainly because the suspension allowed the body to pitch and roll in a way that would have a nodding dog feeling a little seasick. That disappeared when we jumped into the lighter T5 R-Design for a short run. The R-Design features slightly firmer suspension, which removes that pitch and roll and provides a better all-round ride. An optional adaptive damping system is available on all models.

While the D4 can get a little out of puff quite easily, the T5 has instant power on tap that just keeps flowing. Yes you might use a little more fuel than in the diesel but if you want an all-round package offering a bit of power, economy if you are cautious with your right foot and a comfortable ride, then its the T5 with the adaptive suspension or R-Design.

All models in any spec will set you back more than six-hundred grand, with the top T5 AWD R-Design (the one that we most recommend) costing R649,700.

Yes it’s a lot cheaper than an Evoque but while you do get much standard equipment, it really is up against the Q3, X2, GLA, E-Pace and VW Tiguan, all of which offer more in some ways and less in others.

And that’s just the Germans. You could be in a top-spec Nissan X-Trail and have a large chunk of change.

Volvo will remedy things slightly later in 2018 with the arrival of the entry-level T3 starting at R489,500 but you will probably have to stretch to the R-Design version at R528,400 and then dig a little deeper into your pocket for options to get the car you want.

The XC40 is a great package and it seems unfair just to judge it on price, but it is unavoidable.

It is unique in its styling, it has a beautiful interior and is probably the safest car in the segment by far.

I really like it (but then I still want an 850R station wagon), the question is whether it is premium enough to command a premium price.