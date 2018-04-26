Special edition Athlete bounds in to take on the competition

While the sales figures show the intense level of competition between bakkie brands in SA, they do not show the even more intense level of marketing competition, particularly when it comes to special editions.

Often it is just a case of slapping on a few stickers, changing the wheels and adding accessories. It’s not a new thing to do; limited editions have been around for decades.

The latest is from Mitsubishi in the form of the Triton Athlete which is based on the double-cab 4x4 automatic. It’s more than just a few decals though. The company says it features increased safety and specification including seven airbags, Isofix child-seat anchors in the rear seats and an upgraded 3.1-tonne towing capacity.

Then there’s the cosmetic stuff — a sporty body styling kit, matching interior seat trimmings and, obviously, stickers.

The safety complement features seven airbags including dual front airbags, side airbags, driver’s knee airbag and curtain airbag. There are side-impact protection bars and a high tensile steel body structure.