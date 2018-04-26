NEW MODELS
Special edition Athlete bounds in to take on the competition
Mitsubishi has launched a special edition of its Triton bakkie in SA
While the sales figures show the intense level of competition between bakkie brands in SA, they do not show the even more intense level of marketing competition, particularly when it comes to special editions.
Often it is just a case of slapping on a few stickers, changing the wheels and adding accessories. It’s not a new thing to do; limited editions have been around for decades.
The latest is from Mitsubishi in the form of the Triton Athlete which is based on the double-cab 4x4 automatic. It’s more than just a few decals though. The company says it features increased safety and specification including seven airbags, Isofix child-seat anchors in the rear seats and an upgraded 3.1-tonne towing capacity.
Then there’s the cosmetic stuff — a sporty body styling kit, matching interior seat trimmings and, obviously, stickers.
The safety complement features seven airbags including dual front airbags, side airbags, driver’s knee airbag and curtain airbag. There are side-impact protection bars and a high tensile steel body structure.
"Mitsubishi’s new Triton Athlete caters for the needs of the trendy lifestyle segment of the luxury double-cab market," says Nic Campbell, GM of Mitsubishi Motors SA (MMSA).
"The recently-launched Pajero Sport, together with the new Triton Athlete, will lead the charge of the Mitsubishi brand into the future, soon to be followed by the launch of another exhilarating new model to the range, the Eclipse Cross."
MMSA says its new Athlete, available in white or grey, caters for those who participate in adventure and sporty lifestyle activities such as surfing, mountain biking, paragliding, horse-riding and motocross or off-road motorcycling.
Unique to the model are its orange highlights and black mouldings which include a new front bumper treatment, a new black grille with honeycomb mesh and new black bumpers and wheel arches.
Black powder-coated diamond-cut 17-inch alloy wheels, a sports bar and an integrated tailgate spoiler, dark grey and orange decals with black highlights found on the side steps, door mirrors, door handles, rear bumper and new tailgate complete the exterior design.
The cabin has two-tone black leather seats with orange inserts. The orange theme is continued with "Athlete" embroidery matching orange stitching on the seats, steering wheel, gear lever, door panels and centre console.
The Triton Athlete is priced at R559,995, which is the same as the standard Triton 4x4 double cab auto, although MMSA says this is a launch price, so expect it to increase at some point.
Please sign in or register to comment.