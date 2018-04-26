Porsche’s frugal sports car duo offers a spicier ride

That is not to take anything away from the Boxster and Cayman because they boast the best handling in their segment, thanks to their mid-engine layout, which lends them a balanced handling disposition.

The 718 range may have lost the flat-six charms of the previous generations, but they remain quicker and considerably more frugal with their flat-four turbocharged engines.

Now the Stuttgart outfit has launched the sportiest models yet of the duo in the form of the GTS. The moniker brings darker headlight surrounds, a new front apron, black 20-inch alloy wheels, GTS lettering at the bottom of the doors, tinted rear lights, black model designation lettering on the boot lid and black sports exhaust tips.

The cabin gets a touch of sportiness with an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel and centre tunnel, aluminium pedals and a tachometer festooned with the GTS logo.

Under the engine lid of both models resides the 2.5l flat-four turbo from the S versions, but deep-tissue massaged here for better performance, thanks to a new engine intake and turbo charger that increases power to 269kW (11kW more than the S model and 26kW more than its GTS predecessor), while torque is 430Nm with PDK-equipped models (420Nm with the six-speed manual).