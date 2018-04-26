Polo GTi all grown up but boasting a youthful soul

Volkswagen hasn’t traditionally thrown a lot of coherent thought into developing a performance sub-brand, like Benz’s AMG, Renault’s RS, BMW’s M or Audi Sport. There have been six generations of the Golf GTi and some smaller models, too, but they have always been hit and miss and, to those outside their cult, they’ve often seemed hideously expensive for sometimes-modest upgrades.

The latest Polo GTi, which will arrive in SA in June, is a very good car all by itself. It just fits better and more logically as the middle child of a family that is bookended by the Up GTi (not coming to SA) and the eponymous Golf GTi.

It helps that the latest generation of the Polo is the best the badge has ever been, moving on to the junior version of the Golf’s MQB chassis, giving it a lower centre of gravity and a whole suite of safety, strength and in-car entertainment features the Polo GTi never had before. VW worked on this for three years and it’s more integrated into the family than it’s ever been. And that shows in the way it feels.

It’s lighter than the Golf GTi by 32kg and the angry-ant Golf GTi Performance outpunches it by 180kW to 147, but even with the extra urge it only outpaces the Polo to 100km/h by half a second. Otherwise, it’s the same engine as the stock Golf GTi, but with a slight detune. It’s smaller than the Golf, with the sixth-generation Polo finally crossing the 4m barrier, at 4,053mm long, and it scores a unique grille and twin exhaust tips, plus signage on the side.

Bigger footprint

There’s added stability, too, thanks to a 92mm stretch in the wheelbase, and it’s 69mm wider. All that gives it a bigger footprint, which is just the thing for a car that wants to be flung around, but stable while it’s doing it.

The engine is a tough little cookie, too, with 147kW of power from 4,400r/min to 6,000r/min, while its 320Nm of torque arrives at 1,500 revs and hangs around until the power takes over the job.

That same no-gaps attitude is found everywhere in the car. There are no weak points and there’s nothing it doesn’t do at least well. Even the expected jump in price is deceptive, because the sixth-generation Polo offloaded the old three-door bodyshell and moved strictly to a five-door shape, plus there’s no longer the entry-level manual version. The Polo GTi only runs a six-speed dual-clutch transmission.