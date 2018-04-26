Don’t be in too much of a roush for this one

US tuning company Roush, which opened locally in 2016 under the Performance Centre banner, shot to fame with its latest Ford Mustang Stage 3 conversion offering about 500kW. Now it is turning its attention to the Ford Ranger to birth the Ranger Roush.

It can be had in three states of tune depending on the owner’s application and pocket.

What sets Roush apart from other tuners is that its work is backed by Ford, which allows the warranty to be retained once the upgrades have been done.

There are three stages, each with its unique offering with the next rung adding more kit to the preceding one. RS1 (Stage 1) brings beefier looks courtesy of a body kit that includes a Roush front valance and grille (the latter with deep red Roush lettering), a bonnet wrap, black 18-inch alloy wheels, sports bar, side steps, deck lid cover, rear valance and a free-flow exhaust with dual pipes. The interior gets embroidered headrests and Roush floor mats.