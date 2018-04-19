Tiguan now extends its practicality

The additional weight, up to 80kg, over the regular model is partly to blame in this instance. That said, as a package, the Allspace brings an aspect to the company’s range that was last seen in the Sharan MPV of the 1990s, which brought a fairly premium MPV offering to those who found a Caravelle a bit too dear in capital outlay and was perhaps a bit ungainly for their applications.

As mentioned, we drove the 2.0l TDI DSG in Comfortline trim, which will likely be the sweet spot for those who are looking for a blend of thriftiness and ability to lug a full complement of passengers.

However, I would have preferred the slightly more powerful 130kW and 350Nm that is available in the regular Tiguan, but I suspect that would have pushed the price of the Allspace further northwards.

While the engine in the Allspace suffered slightly when asked to perform overtaking manoeuvres, it did come in to its own off the beaten track where the low down torque made light work of some slushy, muddy surfaces we encountered due to the inclement weather. Here the model’s true mettle shone through as it seems to prefer steady progress than being hurried along.

The flagship 2.0 TSI Highline DSG in contrast is somewhat of a sprinter and was more than keen to make haste when asked to gallop. However, you can expect that spirited performance to yield around 10l/100km in real world terms, which is not bad but also not what one would deem particularly thrifty.

Out on the road, the Allspace feels more astutely planted than its smaller sibling, thanks in part to the slightly longer wheelbase that played a positive role in overall stability.

While the model may not have direct competitors per se, the Land Rover Discovery Sport is similar in application, but does require a slightly higher capital outlay and does not particularly match the German in overall tactile feel — ditto the Nissan X-Trail. One can possibly look at a Ford Everest or Toyota Fortuner, but these are based on bakkie underpinnings, which mean their respective ride qualities will echo their utilitarian counterparts.

The Allspace might not be the most practical offering at the price, but for those families who appreciate the regular Tiguan, but require more passenger space for their growing family, then this should keep them within the Volkswagen fold. At the price and with such appeal and technology, not to mention the additional practicality factor, the Allspace will appeal to the family that enjoys practicality without compromising on kerb appeal.