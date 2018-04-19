Ranger gets wild

Lexus has announced it will unveil a new model at next week’s Beijing motor show. So far the company has only revealed a teaser pic of a part of the front of the model with the line: "More than just a pretty face, this all-new Lexus vehicle aims to radically transform the concept of comfort for luxury consumers all over the world."

Rumour is it will be the new ES which is hardly the top luxury model line for Lexus so maybe the brand is moving to what was essentially the spiritual replacement to the Toyota Camry in SA. Either way, it will have a very big grille.

Chinese going all out

While we are on the subject of Beijing motor show, it looks likely to play host to more reveals than anyone has yet seen. Not only are existing Chinese car makers announcing a vast number of reveals at the show but new brands seem to be popping up almost daily.

Not surprisingly there will be a number of new electric vehicles as both concepts and production models and lots of new crossovers and SUVs. One stood out for us — Dongfeng will reveal the latest SUV from its sub-brand Fengxing.

That in itself is not big news but the fact that Dongfeng is going to pull the cover off its Forething certainly amused us in the office and made us wonder if anyone actually thought the naming plan through.

Joint venture

Famous Italian automotive consultancy Pininfarina has joined forces with Mahindra under the Automobili Pininfarina brand name. The company says the joint venture will "design, engineer and manufacture high technology, extreme performance, luxury electric vehicles for the most discerning global customers".

Mahindra is already proving its electric vehicle (EV) capabilities in the Formula E series and with a number of EV production models, but this collaboration with Pininfarina will move it into a different league, one where it plans to launch its first electric hypercar by 2020.

Back to tradition