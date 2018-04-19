In search of starry skies with Land Cruiser Prado

It has all the modern essentials like a touchscreen infotainment system, satellite navigation, Bluetooth telephony and audio streaming, heated and cooled leather seats and buttons dotted all over the place that can move seats at all sorts of angles. And a fridge in the centre console.

What it doesn’t have is a modern engine, with Toyota sticking to the old Fortuner 3.0 D-4D motor that makes lots of noise without really going anywhere in a hurry. Not surprising really given that it generates just 120kW but it’s 400Nm is useful, not just to haul this 2,435kg SUV but also because it’s a Land Cruiser and it is engineered to get off-road.

So we did, even crossing the Crocodile River after making sure it was safe by watching a farmer in a an old GWM bakkie do it first with a cage full of chickens in the load bay. So possibly not the greatest challenge and it did it with ease, although the current did its best to try to push it a little.

Our not-so-epic river crossing was in the middle of our usual off-road route which is not the most testing but does reflect what many will put their Prados through. The suspension proved a little disappointing on sections where the rain had created channels across the gravel tracks but on smoother sections all was good and it is here, and while tackling rocks and more tricky off-road obstacles, that the Prado with its old-tech engine does prove its worth.

The VX-L on test was equipped with Toyota’s Multi-Terrain Response system. Stop, put it in neutral, push this dial then turn that knob and you can choose between a number of different off-road modes, including one we had to actually look up — Mogul mode. Apparently that provides better grip on more extreme rocks.

While we did not cross Africa, our off-road route showed that nothing has changed when it comes to the Prado’s character.