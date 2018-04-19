Dust off and spit and polish those beloved classics

The third annual Concours South Africa will be held at Sun City from August 10 to 12. Hosted by Concours SA, it is one of a handful of such events in the southern hemisphere.

Concours is not a contest of speed but of elegance, derived from the 17th century French term Concours d’Elegance meaning "competition of elegance". Automobiles are judged on the quality of presentation, historical accuracy, technical merit and style.

The oldest still-existent Concours, the Concours d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, first held in September 1929, is held annually at Villa d’Este on Lake Como in Italy. The first concours in North America was held in 1950 at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Monterey, California, in conjunction with the first Pebble Beach Road Race. The honour for the longest-running event belongs to the Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance, running since 1956 in California.

Various categories

The concours event strives to honour the artistry and craftsmanship of bygone eras, says Ross Crichton, co-founder of the Concours SA.

Limited to 150 vehicles, on display are expected to be the finest rare, collectible, classic cars from pre-war vintage to the modern era, all models dating from 1990 and prior.

Judges are drawn from the automotive and design industries. In 2017 more than 80 cars were entered in the various categories and organisers say they expect entries will swell to about 100 cars in 2018.