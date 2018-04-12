Vivo gets a new lease on life

We have driven some rather nice machines in the past 12 months, from luxury SUVs to exotic supercars. They all have something different to offer and provide motoring enjoyment in different ways, but one of the cars that has provided the most driving pleasure is not a name you might expect — it’s the Volkswagen Polo Vivo.

Seriously, the Polo Vivo. The stripped-out version of the last generation Polo was so enjoyable to spend a week with I didn’t want to give it back. To give you more of an idea of how impressed I was with it, I had no hesitation in giving back the new Polo, as good as it might be.

Not everyone will understand my view. The new Polo offers quality, refinement, ride comfort and equipment. It even took the World Urban Car of the Year title recently.

In the Vivo, VW has ripped out a vast amount of the sound deadening material from the old Polo, given the rear doors window winders instead of electric windows (my five-year old was fascinated) and put in old halogen headlamps to replace the designer units of the old Polo.

Yes, it’s more basic, but it still has the shape of the old Polo and most people will need to see them parked side by side to spot the difference, especially if you take off the Polo Vivo sticker on the back (the old Polo had a proper badge).