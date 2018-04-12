Stunt driver Grant heads for hillclimb

Most petrolheads know the name Terry Grant. Renowned for his precision driving abilities, he has wowed crowds the world over by driving vehicles on two wheels, climbing out of spinning vehicles and doing all manner of crazy things with vehicles.

He has set 25 world records. This includes driving a Range Rover Sport SVR on two wheels, with 16 passengers on board. He has set records for the highest number of donuts in 100 seconds (39), highest number of consecutive donuts (161), changing a wheel on a spinning car, and completing the narrowest J-turn. on record.

Now Grant will join Jaguar at the 2018 Jaguar Simola Hillclimb as part of the brand’s race driver line-up. At Classic Car Friday on May 4 Grant will drive a Jaguar XJ-S. At King of the Hill on Saturday and Sunday May 5 and 6, he will participate in a Jaguar F-Pace S and a world-record holding F-Pace.

"Terry’s incredible talent has helped show off the capabilities of our cars. We can’t wait for him to wow the crowds at the Jaguar Simola Hillclimb, which will celebrate the Pace family of SUVs," says Lisa Mallett, marketing director, Jaguar Land Rover SA and sub-Sahara Africa.

Grant is no stranger to the F-Pace. At its world debut in 2015 he used one to set a Guinness World Record for the highest loop-the-loop in a car at 19.08m. In 2017 he intro-duced Jaguar’s second SUV, the E-Pace, by setting another Guinness record for the furthest barrel roll in a production car.

While he will be keeping all four wheels on the ground as he competes on the hill, he will also be showing off his precision driving skills from behind the wheel of his Guinness World Record-holding F-Pace. He will balance his car on two wheels as he drives up the 1.9km Simola Hill, a stunt never before attempted at the event.

"I work closely with Jaguar on projects worldwide and have heard the Jaguar Simola Hillclimb being mentioned," says Grant. "I’m really looking forward to joining the action in May, and helping to write a new chapter of the Pace story.