Fleet making light work of logistics

Transgroup Logistics, a black economic empowerment company with offices in Durban, Northern KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, recently took delivery of four FAW 16.240FT truck tractors and one FAW 15.180FL.

The company, with a mixed fleet, has also been approved for the purchase of a further eight FAWs: five 33.420FTs.

All of the trucks have been acquired through FAW Pinetown, a full sales and service branch, with the sales process handled by Derrick Devraj, senior sales executive at the branch.

The owner and director of Transgroup Logistics, Kerwin Naidoo, says that the company is currently servicing a few global brands, which will see it running the FAW trucks in and around the province and from the Durban port to Gauteng.

"We are doing local and national deliveries and these vehicles are ideal for this purpose. The trucks are all single-axle vehicles, which means they are the right choice for light container loads.

"These vehicles don’t come with computer boxes so they’re not highly technical in nature and are not difficult to maintain. We expect that downtime will be limited. Also, spares are readily available and FAW has got service dealers right through on the N3. This makes it even easier for us," Naidoo explains.

"The most important thing for us is the after-sales service and the service intervals of the vehicles. This is our first order of FAWs, so we are excited to see the real world results. We hope to grow our fleet further during 2018."