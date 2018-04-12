Competitors are lining up to be king of the hill

Organisers of the annual Jaguar Simola Hillclimb, which will take place from May 4-6, say they have raised the bar in the Road Car and Supercar category, which is now dominated by a range of high-performance car brands.

"Our objective is to refresh the line-up for the hillclimb each year to provide an exceptional experience for the spectators and competitors, and this is evident in the superb range of exotics and performance cars that will take to the start line in the Road Car and Supercar category," says Geoff Goddard, the event’s sporting director.

The classes catering for standard production, road-legal vehicles have been narrowed for the ninth edition of the event, with the previous four-cylinder and six-cylinder naturally aspirated categories A1, A2 and A5 being dropped due to a lack of suitable applications.

Therefore, starting off with Class A3 for six-cylinder turbocharged or supercharged two-wheel drive vehicles, a formidable benchmark has been established with the rapid Noble M400 of Feroz Ebrahim, along with the highly-rated 375kW Alfa Romeo Guilia QV, driven by Piet Potgieter.

As the reigning Road Car and Supercar King of the Hill champion and record holder with a time of 43.955 seconds, Reghard Roets will be back to defend his title in the only Nissan GT-R competing this year in Class A4.

Competitive