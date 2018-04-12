BMW SA will not benefit from a trade war

In the same week that things became heated in the trade war between the US and China, BMW SA began production of the new X3 at its plant in Rosslyn near Pretoria.

Its German parent has already halted all X3 production at its plant in Spartanburg in the US, but a trade war will undoubtedly affect exports of other X models from the South Carolina facility.

In a statement, the BMW Group said: "Our overall position on this issue is we stand for free trade worldwide: our company has a global production network and a global sales market. We also take advantage of purchasing markets around the world.

"Barrier-free access to markets is therefore a key factor not only for our business model, but also for growth, welfare and employment throughout the global economy. Free trade has also made the success story of the BMW Group in the US possible. Therefore, in our opinion, a further escalation of the trade conflict between the US and China would be harmful for all stakeholders.

"The Spartanburg plant exported more than 70% of its total production volume of 371,284 units last year to 123 countries. Around a quarter of the BMW X vehicles manufactured in 2017 in Plant Spartanburg were exported to China. This makes China the number one export destination for the X models produced in Spartanburg, followed by Germany. According to the US department of commerce, the BMW plant in Spartanburg is the largest vehicle exporter from the US in terms of value."

When it comes to the X3 however, BMW is moving much of the production for China to its new plant in that country.

Reports last week stated that BMW SA would benefit from the trade dispute, however this was quickly refuted by spokespeople at BMW SA who advised that as well as supplying the South African market, the company would be the main supplier of X3 models to Europe.