Volkswagen charged up to produce new e-cars

The Volkswagen Group has confirmed it will scatter at least 16 electric car production plants around the world within four years.

Speaking at the Volkswagen Group’s annual media conference in Berlin, CEO Matthias Müller insisted it plans to build up to 3-million electric vehicles (EVs) a year by 2025.

It has already chosen its battery cell suppliers and locked in technology contracts worth up to $25bn for Europe and China alone, he said, with US deals set to follow.

The group plans to have electric cars wearing all 12 of its automotive brands, plus its Volkswagen Commercial operation and its trucking companies, MAN and Scania.

From 2019, Müller insisted, the group that owns Porsche, Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, Seat, Skoda and Bugatti would launch a new electric car "virtually every month".