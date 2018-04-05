Sublime Swiss SUV conquers the world

Chinese ownership has put Volvo on a roll, with the Swedish car maker last week nailing down the World Car of the Year award for its XC60 SUV on the opening day of the New York motor show.

And it was only weeks ago that the Geely-owned brand’s new XC40 compact SUV won the European Car of the Year during the Geneva motor show. That model launches in SA later this month.

Not only that, though, but its president and CEO, Håkan Samuelsson, was named World Car Person of the Year during the Geneva motor show as well.

The XC60 beat out two other finalists, the Range Rover Velar and Mazda’s CX-5, marking the first time in the award’s history that the final three contenders were all SUVs.

"I am pleased to see our company’s product investments paying off," Samuelsson said.

"We are up against some tough competition, but this award for the XC60 shows that Volvo has the right combination of design, connectivity and safety that appeals to customers across the world."