Subaru’s family car up for an outdoor challenge

Subaru seems to be doing a few things right with its current range of vehicles. Yes the new Impreza may now be pandering to a more mainstream audience, but the rest of the range is excellent.

The new XV, for instance, is a great proposition as it is not only built on the company’s new global platform, but has also seen a number of driver assistance safety items being offered under its EyeSight umbrella, including things such as Lane Keep Assist and a Pre-Collision Braking System.

The EyeSight system works off two stereo cameras mounted on either side of the rear view mirror, which use images to determine any impending road obstruction, whether it be a car, motorbike, bicycle or pedestrian. The latter is rather critical in our country where pedestrian road accidents are among the highest in the world and the vehicle will automatically brake should you get too close to them while driving.

As part of updates for 2018, the EyeSight safety systems have also been offered in both the Legacy sedan and the subject of this road test, the Outback crossover. We were impressed by the Legacy we road tested some months ago, even without the new safety systems and the Outback has a similar disposition to its sedan sibling as it shares most of that car’s underpinnings, but ratchets things up with even more practicality.

This is mainly due to the wagon design that sees the standard 512l boot increase to 1,801l with the rear seats folded forward. The electrically operated tailgate is also a great inclusion.

In addition to the EyeSight system and new touchscreen infotainment screen that is also in the Impreza replete with Apple CarPlay, the Outback has also been given minor cosmetic updates such as the standard 18-inch alloy wheels across the range, foldable roof rails, new front and rear scuff plates, LED headlights and a slightly spruced up front grille. They might seem like minor updates, but they work well with what is still a modern design.