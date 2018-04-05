Megane GT: Nice car but after-sales service less so

March gave us an opportunity to sample Renault’s aftersales service, in this instance the Renault Alberton dealership.

It is a multifranchise setup also incorporating Hyundai and Kia dealerships under the auspices of Motus Corporation, a subsidiary of Imperial.

Our Renault Megane GT had ticked over the 15,000km mark and it was time to book it in, so I called the Renault dealership at which a courteous lady named Karen Venter fielded my call.

The booking process was straightforward and took just five minutes. I got a booking date for three days later.

I arrived at the dealership at 8am on the day and the vehicle was quickly inspected for any damage before it was whisked away into the workshop.

I sat at the service desk with Karen while she booked in the vehicle and asked whether I required a shuttle to the office, to which I replied yes.

However, I was told in no uncertain terms that I would not be shuttled back to the dealership to collect the car and I was not given any reason other than it was standard procedure.

I received a courtesy call that afternoon to say that the vehicle was ready for collection.