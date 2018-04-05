Life / Motoring

Megane GT: Nice car but after-sales service less so

Our Renault Megane GT underwent its first service, writes Lerato Matebese

05 April 2018 - 05:53 Lerato Matebese
The Megane GT was dropped off at Renault Alberton for its first service. Picture: LERATO MATEBESE
March gave us an opportunity to sample Renault’s aftersales service, in this instance the Renault Alberton dealership.

It is a multifranchise setup also incorporating Hyundai and Kia dealerships under the auspices of Motus Corporation, a subsidiary of Imperial.

Our Renault Megane GT had ticked over the 15,000km mark and it was time to book it in, so I called the Renault dealership at which a courteous lady named Karen Venter fielded my call.

The booking process was straightforward and took just five minutes. I got a booking date for three days later.

I arrived at the dealership at 8am on the day and the vehicle was quickly inspected for any damage before it was whisked away into the workshop.

I sat at the service desk with Karen while she booked in the vehicle and asked whether I required a shuttle to the office, to which I replied yes.

However, I was told in no uncertain terms that I would not be shuttled back to the dealership to collect the car and I was not given any reason other than it was standard procedure.

I received a courtesy call that afternoon to say that the vehicle was ready for collection.

The condition of the vehicle after the service was not acceptable with it not being cleaned properly. Picture: LERATO MATEBESE
I made arrangements to collect the vehicle that afternoon, which was a bit of an inconvenience. I arrived at the dealership and was given an invoice for work carried out, which included a new oil filter (R92.25), Motrio Super Extra engine oil (R374.10), a washer cap seal (R21.99), consumables (R85) and labour (R724.10), making a total of R1,479.08 including VAT of R181.64.

All this was covered under the vehicle’s five-year/ 90,000km service plan.

According to the job card, the front brakes still have 65% life — in spite of some brake squeal when slowing down at times — while the rear brakes are said to have 70% life.

On collection, I found the car had not been properly cleaned. Grime from the previous day’s rain was still visible on the wheel arches and the cabin had not been properly vacuumed.

These may seem trivial matters, but attention to detail when it comes to after-sales service is imperative for customer experience and could be the turning point for a client’s perception of returning, let alone recommending the dealership in question in the future.

The Megane is running much more smoothly than before, while fuel consumption still hovers around 7.9l/100km.

Sadly, when the Megane RS arrives in the next quarter the GT will be discontinued from the range.

The company says the Megane RS Sport will fill the gap, while the RS Cup will pander to a more enthusiastic buyer and the Trophy, which comes later, even more so.

VW Amarok: Tough workhorse is cut out for the job at hand

The Amarok still doubles up as a comfortable high riding vehicle that will put a few SUVs to shame with its smooth, shimmy-free ride quality
13 days ago

Safety rating of Megane makes it family wheels

This week look at the safety aspects that granted our Renault Megane GT with a five star EuroNCAP rating, writes Lerato Matebese
1 month ago

The touchy co-existence of humans and machine

Mark Smyth looks at some of the safety and autonomous tech in our long-term Ford Kuga
1 month ago

Powerful Amarok proves it brings a load to the table

Our Volkswagen Amarok V6 TDI has been given its first task since its arrival in our garage, writes Lerato Matebese
1 month ago

Renault Megane RS rises up to take on the GTi

Motor News travelled to Spain to sample the third generation Renault Megane RS
1 month ago

Roadtripping in the Kuga

Mark Smyth put the Ford Kuga through its first major road trip over the holidays
2 months ago

