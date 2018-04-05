LONG-TERM FLEET
Megane GT: Nice car but after-sales service less so
Our Renault Megane GT underwent its first service, writes Lerato Matebese
March gave us an opportunity to sample Renault’s aftersales service, in this instance the Renault Alberton dealership.
It is a multifranchise setup also incorporating Hyundai and Kia dealerships under the auspices of Motus Corporation, a subsidiary of Imperial.
Our Renault Megane GT had ticked over the 15,000km mark and it was time to book it in, so I called the Renault dealership at which a courteous lady named Karen Venter fielded my call.
The booking process was straightforward and took just five minutes. I got a booking date for three days later.
I arrived at the dealership at 8am on the day and the vehicle was quickly inspected for any damage before it was whisked away into the workshop.
I sat at the service desk with Karen while she booked in the vehicle and asked whether I required a shuttle to the office, to which I replied yes.
However, I was told in no uncertain terms that I would not be shuttled back to the dealership to collect the car and I was not given any reason other than it was standard procedure.
I received a courtesy call that afternoon to say that the vehicle was ready for collection.
I made arrangements to collect the vehicle that afternoon, which was a bit of an inconvenience. I arrived at the dealership and was given an invoice for work carried out, which included a new oil filter (R92.25), Motrio Super Extra engine oil (R374.10), a washer cap seal (R21.99), consumables (R85) and labour (R724.10), making a total of R1,479.08 including VAT of R181.64.
All this was covered under the vehicle’s five-year/ 90,000km service plan.
According to the job card, the front brakes still have 65% life — in spite of some brake squeal when slowing down at times — while the rear brakes are said to have 70% life.
On collection, I found the car had not been properly cleaned. Grime from the previous day’s rain was still visible on the wheel arches and the cabin had not been properly vacuumed.
These may seem trivial matters, but attention to detail when it comes to after-sales service is imperative for customer experience and could be the turning point for a client’s perception of returning, let alone recommending the dealership in question in the future.
The Megane is running much more smoothly than before, while fuel consumption still hovers around 7.9l/100km.
Sadly, when the Megane RS arrives in the next quarter the GT will be discontinued from the range.
The company says the Megane RS Sport will fill the gap, while the RS Cup will pander to a more enthusiastic buyer and the Trophy, which comes later, even more so.
Please sign in or register to comment.